Eric Owen Boughton, 62, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Owensboro. Eric was born in Henderson on Aug. 7, 1959, to the late Dan and Sally (Winter) Boughton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Alec Boughton.
He is survived by his brother, Neal Boughton; nieces Tori Nelson (Karl) and Elena Boughton; and nephew Justin Boughton.
Eric’s family would like to thank the staff at Wendell Foster for the care and support shown to Eric during his extended stay. Special thanks to his primary caregiver, Mandy Stewart, and her family for their love and dedication.
Alexander North Chapel in Evansville, Indiana, is handling final arrangements. No memorial service is planned. There will be a private inurnment at Alexander Memorial Park.
