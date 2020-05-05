BEAVER DAM — Eric Wayne Poston, 27, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Greenville. He was born Dec. 10, 1992, in Hartford, to Charles Wayne Poston and Liza Carol Dock Poston. Eric was a 2011 graduate of Ohio County High School. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar and his work as a concrete finisher. Eric’s greatest joy was the time he spent with his children. He was a member of Echols Daystar Church of God.
Eric was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Curley Poston; uncle, Wesley Poston and niece, Anna Michelle Carol.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Ciara Poston, of Owensboro; four children, Abigail Kay Poston, Leland Dewayne Poston, Leyton Hunter Poston, and Aubrey Rana Woods; parents, Charles Wayne and Liza Poston of Beaver Dam; sister, Brittany (Adam) Cooper of Beaver Dam; paternal grandmother, Linda Poston of Beaver Dam; maternal grandparents, Larry and Brenda Dock of Old Town, Florida and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-through caravan in remembrance on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Follow the posted signs to direct you to the viewing area. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through to pay your respects. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you can roll down your window and show your support to Eric’s family.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Eric Wayne Poston by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented