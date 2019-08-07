MADISONVILLE — Erich Egli, 91, of Madisonville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away with heavy hearts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born July 19, 1928, in Wil, Switzerland, to the late Ernst and Hilda Scheidegger Egli. He came to the United States at the age of 23 with $100 and two suitcases. He knew about 12 words in English. Erich initially worked at his uncle’s cheese factory. He always found geology fascinating, so he decided to go to mining engineering school and eventually graduated with honors from the University of Plattville in Wisconsin. He was highly regarded in his profession and worked as a consultant until he was 85 years old.
He was an incredibly intelligent man who had a kind and generous nature. He was fiercely independent but sadly, due to an unfortunate string of circumstances over the summer, he lost independence completely. He never wanted to live that way, so about 10 days ago, he chose Hospice. Erich just turned 91 several weeks ago and had a very good run. He will be missed.
Erich was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Egli on Nov. 22, 1994; and twin sisters Elfreide Egli and Sylvia Stuber.
Surviving are his wife, Sallie; his son, Eric W. Egli of Paducah; two stepsons, Robert (Sherry) Quisenberry of Cummins, Georgia, and Neil (Darryn) Quisenberry of Belleville, Illinois; three stepgrandchildren; and his special caregiver, Autumn Hayden of Crofton.
Services are private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to “Operation Smile” (www.operationsmile.org). Memories and condolences to the family of Erich Egli can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
