HAWESVILLE — Erika Rae Pillow Powers, 41, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Erika was born Aug. 10, 1978, in Fort Campbell to Tom and Donna Pillow. Erika taught English at Hancock County High School. She attended the University of Kentucky, graduated from Western Kentucky University with her bachelor’s degree and received her master’s from the University of the Cumberlands.
Surviving are her husband of 20 years, Michael T. Powers; children Michael (Steffanie) Powers, Shelby Powers and Hannah Powers; parents Tom and Donna Pillow; brother Brent (Ashlee) Pillow; paternal grandmother Martha Pillow; mother-in-law Carolyn (Kenny) Wathen; father-in-law Harold Powers Jr.; and nieces and nephews Ava Joy Pillow, Mia Catherine Pillow, Austin Powers and Benjamin Thomas Pillow.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, there will be a graveside service with burial in Hale Powers Cemetery. Family and friends may view the service on Gibson & Son Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to Erika Powers Memorial Scholarship Fund. Share your memories with Erika’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
