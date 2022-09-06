GREENVILLE — Erix (Dareld) Phillips, 81, of Greenville, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Muhlenberg County Dec. 18, 1940. He was a retired coal miner for Hobet Coal Mines and a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, all kinds of hunting and fishing, or any outdoor activity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erix and Opal Phillips; sisters, Lillian Richie, Marvine McMasters, Maxine Phillips, and Caroline Phillips; and brothers, Elroy Phillips and James Phillips.
He was survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Joyce Phillips; daughters, Ginger Pruitt, Tina (Thomas) Rodgers, and Shannon (John) Miller; son, Shane (Faith) Phillips; seven grandchildren; brothers, Grant (Brenda) Phillips and Roger Phillips; and sister, Willadean (Warren) Porter.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
