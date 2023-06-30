ROSEWOOD — Erlene Armstrong Jones, 88, of Rosewood, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a homemaker before working at Rockwell Manufacturing in Russellville, but she also did wallpapering and painting. Erlene was a member for Rosewood Community Church.
Survivors: daughters, Kathy (Cary) Whitney, Phyllis (Mike) Jones, and Regina (Mike) Kovach, and sister, Mary Sue Motes.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Greenbrier School House Cemetery, Rosewood. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Rosewood Community Church c/o Bro. Dwayne Dowell, 2435 State Route 973, Greenville, KY 42345.
