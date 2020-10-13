Erma Jean Emmick Howard, 91, of Owensboro, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born April 24, 1929, in Lewisport to the late James Noble Emmick and Zenada Dove “Buck” Emmick. Jean was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church where she was a Charter Member, served as Secretary on the first Altar Society, former Eucharistic Ministries in church and to Our Lady of Mercy Hospital for nine years. She was an active member of the Daviess County Homemaker Association for 20 years where she served as secretary and president. Jean also served as Secretary to the Green River Area Council for two years and as President of seven counties for three years. She spent many years attending state meetings and even one national meeting in Los Angeles. Her best traveling buddy was Marcia Fulkerson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Mark “Curly” Howard; son, Stephen O’Neil Howard; three brothers, Dr. Michael Hal Emmick, Col. Lelgia F. Emmick, and Norman Emmick; and three sisters, Millie Goodman Foster, Louise Reithel, and Martha June Emmick.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Sally Anne Stoermer (Scott); two granddaughters, Kelly Anne Harris and Katie O’Neal Harris; one grandson, Stephen Cade Howard; three stepgrandchildren, Jason Stoermer, Jordan Stoermer (Haley), and Sabrina Stoermer; daughter-in-law, Melissa Muffett Howard; five great-grandchildren, RaeLynn, Darby, Mason, William and Waitman; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Heidi and Brock Stoermer; and many special and dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Lewisport Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Immaculate Catholic Church Men’s Club, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Passionist Nuns, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented