Erma S. Messer, 85, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. She was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Pisgah, Alabama to the late Jesse and Velma Webster Scogin. Erma was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and retired after 35 years as a business service representative with South Central Bell. She was a great homemaker and a “master baker” of red velvet cake. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed volunteering at Owensboro Health Hospital, Golden Partners, and the Telephone Pioneers.
Erma was also preceded in death by her former husband, Eugene Messer in 1991; an infant sister that died at birth; and a son-in-law, Steve Long, on Jan. 24, 2017.
Surviving are four daughters, Cynthia Shanks (Robin) of Philpot, Laura Davis (Russell) of Owensboro, Lisa Ray (Randy) of Conway, South Carolina, and Pam Long (Ron Sweat, Jr.) of Philpot; seven grandchildren, Audra Shutt (Nathan) of Owensboro, Crystal Breeden (David) of Columbus, Indiana, Cory Ray (Hayley) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Branson Ray of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Wesley Long (Morgan Hardin) of Owensboro, Kiefer Long of Owensboro, and James R. Shanks of Owensboro; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Villa in Lewisport to help fund various activities for the residents.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
