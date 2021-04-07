HARNED — Erma Tabor, 89, of Harned, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Breckinridge Health. He was a member of Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a retired farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Tabor; daughter Pam Lee; sister Hazel Ford; and brother Ronnie Tabor.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Freedom Cemetery.
