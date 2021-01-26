ISLAND — Ernest A. Bates, Jr. 76, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ernest Alby Bates, Jr. was born April 4, 1944 in Island, Kentucky to the late Ernest Alby and Gladys Ethel Ford Bates, was married to the former Nancy Carrol Eaton February 12, 1992 and was better known as “Junior” to both his family and friends. Junior was a state HVAC supervisor, the owner / operator of Bates Electric and a member of Rumsey United Methodist Church. He was always in charge of the tractors for the annual Wooden Bridge Festival and he enjoyed antique tractors, camping, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by a step son, David Kinman and by a brother, Paul Bates.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Nancy Bates; a son, Alan Bates (Sue) of Island; two step daughters, Robin Stratton (Tommy) of Wyman and Toni Ray (Bryan) of Sacramento; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; two brothers, Dan Bates (Jan) of Council Bluff, Iowa and Eddie Bates (Darlene) of Neola, Iowa; and two sisters, Sharon Grosse (Tom) of Florida and Judy Woods (Steve) of Omaha, Nebraska.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday at Island Community Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Junior’s family. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Junior’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Friday.
The Ernest A. Bates, Jr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Rumsey United Methodist Church; 405 Kentucky 81 South; Rumsey, Kentucky 42371.
