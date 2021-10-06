Ernest Boswell, 80, of Owensboro, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ernest was born to the late Orval and Ruby Mattingly Boswell on Sept. 2, 1941. He was one of seven children. He started working as a young man at Wyndalls Hardware store. He retired from Commonwealth Aluminum after 38 years and had also been a greeter at Walmart for over 10 years. He loved to tell and listen to stories. Being with people was what made him happy. Growing up, he did not have much. From a young age, his drive to provide for his family led to a strong work ethic. His years of diligence led him and his family out of poverty. He set an example for all. He was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. He loved NASCAR, University of Kentucky and working at Walmart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Fay Boswell; and brother Marvin Boswell.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda Hedden Boswell; two sons, Tom Boswell (Carrie) of Owensboro and Michael Scott Boswell of La Vernge, Tennessee; three brothers, Joe Boswell (Henrietta) of Toledo, Ohio, Doug Boswell (Michelle) of Florida and Kenny Boswell (Brenda) of Owensboro; one sister, Brenda Crowe (Doug) of Owensboro; two grandsons, Jake (Jordan) of Owensboro and Jared Boswell of Cincinnati; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Miles; brother-in-law David Hedden and family of La Vernge, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed online at www.davisfuneralhome.com at the time of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented