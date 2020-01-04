KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Ernest "Bub" Frances Bellew of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Ernest was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Owensboro. He met and married Mary Elizabeth in Owensboro, where they lived as he began a career in the grocery business before moving to Tennessee. He was a devoted husband, member of All Saints Catholic Church and an avid IndyCar racing fan.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Elizabeth; son Randy (Sherry); granddaughter April; sister Sharon Westerfield; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service plans are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
