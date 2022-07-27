Ernest Burnell Whitsett, 94, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Ernie or better known as “Grandad” to those around him, loved his wife, his family, and his Lord. He enjoyed the simple things in life, whether that be working in the garden, watching the birds, taking country drives, or making paintings of barns and lighthouses. You would find him hand-in-hand, right by his wife’s side, no matter what.
Ernie was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. He served faithfully for many years, most often doing sound and PowerPoint presentations. Ernie also served our country in the U.S. Navy with his twin brother, Tom. He worked for many years at the E.M. Ford and Sons Insurance Company.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mayme Whitsett, and his siblings, Richard Whitsett, Audrey Crozier, and Milidene McConnell.
He is survived by his wife, Gay Dean Whitsett; his children, Pam (Chip) Brown, William Joiner Jr., and Michael (Ellen) Joiner; his twin brother, Thomas Whitsett; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Princeton.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ernie’s family is grateful to God for the life he lived and the memories they now cherish. They know he heard beautiful words from his Beloved Savior, “Well done good and faithful servant…Enter into the joy of your Lord.” (Matthew 25:23) as it is also said, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” (Psalm 116:15)
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ernie Whitsett may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
