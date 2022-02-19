Ernest Chacey Adams, 93, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Feb. 13, 1929, in Lansing, Kansas, to the late John F. Adams and Cecil Margaret Chacey Adams, and grew up in Stuart, Arkansas, and Meriden, Kansas, as one of ten siblings. He served in the US Marine Corps on the U.S.S. Topeka in the Pacific from September 1947 to March 1949 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in February 1950. In 1950, he married the late Joan Kathryn Fritz in South Gate, California, and raised four sons in Norwalk, California, as the owner of his own auto mechanic business. Ernie moved with his wife Joan and four boys to Owensboro in 1966, where he went into business with his brother Roy Lee Adams in an auto and boat sales and service business.
Ernie was a kind and unassuming man of the Christian faith and a great father and grandfather. He was enormously proud of his military service and was an excellent auto mechanic, having been certified as a Saab Master Technician. He looked forward each year to deer camp at the “home place” where he grew up in northeastern Arkansas, where he would make lasting memories with family and friends.
Besides his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his wife Joan in 2012, his son Ernest Raymond Adams in 2016, and his siblings, Bettie Reno, John F. Adams Jr., Curtis Adams, Joseph Adams, and Paul Adams.
Survivors include sons Gary A. Adams (Paul Morsey) and Randy D. Adams (Judy) of Owensboro, Leon D. Adams (Lisa) of Houston, Texas, and daughter-in-law, Dana Swinford Adams of Louisville. Also surviving are his siblings Evelyn Martin, Roy Lee (Doris) Adams Sr., Birdie Rikard, and Charles (Lucy) Adams; grandchildren Stephanie Rhye (Chad), Eric Hayden (Meredith), Jessica Rae Fredrick (Michael), Kathryn Hui (John), Connor Adams, Ashley Kate Adams (Joe Cogen), Wesley Chace Adams, and Audrey Belle Adams; two great-grandchildren; and many in-laws, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family thanks the staff members of the Hermitage for their caring attention to our dad in the last ten months of his life.
Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, February 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Mickey Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors performed at the cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Goodfellows Club, c/o Messenger-Inquirer, 1401 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
