HAWESVILLE — Ernest Dale Dawson, 81, of Hawesville, died June 23, 2020, at his residence.
Ernest, when able, was a very hard-working person, spending most of his working years at a sawmill.
Survivors include his two sons, Robin Dawson and Randy Dawson; brother Chester Dawson; and sisters Shirley King and Geraldine Cronin.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Cloverport Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. William G. Basham officiating. Burial will follow in Cloverport Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 8 a.m. until service time Friday.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Ernest with the family at www.cloverportfh.com.
Commented