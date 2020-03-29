Mom and Dad are together again. Ernest Dale Howard died March 26, 2020, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born July 20, 1925, in McLean County to the late Mark R. Howard and Ollie Watkins Howard. He married Lillian Lee Higgs on May 13, 1944.
Mr. Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years on Oct. 17, 2014. He was also preceded in death by seven siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jim (Rebecca) Howard, Ron (Jane) Howard and Roger (Sharon) Howard; sister Cloia Campbell; grandchildren Linette Howard Johnson, Michele Howard Sparks, Vicki (Lou) Richardson, Roger (Rebekah) Howard Jr. and Brook (Brad) Youngman; stepgrandchildren Frank Burton, Andrew Owsley, Michael Owsley, Zach Bertram and Maggie Hawes; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Howard proudly served in the U.S. Army in World War II. He loved singing gospel hymns and led singing for many years at Utica United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being outside working on his farm, gardening, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. He retired from National Southwire Aluminum (now Century Aluminum).
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people at Western Kentucky Veterans Center at Hanson for the love and care they gave our loved one.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Western Kentucky Veterans Center, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
