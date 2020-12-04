Ernest E. Conway, 82, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Daviess County to the late Marvin E. and Virginia Mae Herrell Conway.
Mr. Conway retired from the Whirlpool Corporation and was a member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church. He was a musician, playing the guitar and singing, both in a band and at church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-seven years, Ines Conway in 2011; a brother, Wilber A. Conway; and a great-grandson, Xavier Reynolds.
Mr. Conway is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Brown (William) and Amy Conway (Griffin Embry), both of Owensboro, KY; former spouse, Doris Boutcher of Owensboro; step-daughters, Doris Callahan, Brenda Filback (Tony), Patricia Ann Horlander and Kathy Jo Shock (Terry), all of Owensboro, KY; a step-son Raymond Thomas Banken of New Port Richey, FL; granddaughters, Jasmine Beard, Kelsey Sparks and Ciara Dykes, all of Owensboro, KY; a sister, Charlotte A. Kamuf; brothers, Larry and Marvin Conway; nine step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to health and safety directives, services at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Department at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab, 2420 W. Third Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
