Ernest F. Shock, 86, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Breckinridge County native was born on January 12, 1936, to the late Jake and Eula Mae Sosh Shock.
Ernest was an upholsterer by trade and retired from Murphy Miller in 1997 after 42 years. He was a member of the first class of Leadership Owensboro. Ernest was President of the Upholsterers International Union Local 230. He also served as U.D. Director of the International Steelworkers of America and held the offices of V.P. and Treasurer of the United Steelworkers national organization. Ernest was a Kentucky Colonel and past President of the Owensboro Labor Council. He was of the Pentecostal faith. His greatest pleasure was being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and working on his farm.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his wife of 68 years, Sylvia Nadine Shock; five children, Tim (Diann) Shock, Debbie (Mike) Best, Sheila (Tom) Williams, Melissa (Terry) Seaton all of Owensboro, and David Shock of Montclaire, New Jersey; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel Aldridge; brother, Bobby (Ann) Shock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Ernest Shock will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Salvation Army, 215 S. Ewing Rd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for the family of Ernest Shock may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented