NAPLES, Fla. — Ernest Franklin Hailey, 95, of Naples, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 8, 2020. He was born on Feb. 5, 1925, in Graham to the late William Burton and Otha Hailey. Ernest was formerly a longtime resident of Owensboro. Ernest married Nila Perry, the love of his life, on Oct. 15, 1947. They were married 72 years. Both shared a love of antiques and after his retirement from General Electric, he restored antique furniture, built furniture and made custom knives. He spent all day, every day in his workshop doing what he loved well up into his 80s. Ernest was known for his outstanding craftsmanship by all who knew him. Ernest also served his country during WWII as a member of the Navy and later as a member of the Air Force. He personified a man of service and commitment to his country. Ernest was a longtime member of Seven Hills Baptist Church where he served many years as a deacon and was later a member of First Baptist Church.
He leaves behind his wife, Nila (Nina) Perry Hailey, also of Naples; his daughter, Glee Stinnett (James), of Bonita Springs, Florida; his granddaughters, Lisa (Tolga) Turker and Jordan Stinnett, both of Tucson, Arizona; and great-grandsons, Evren and Emre.
A celebration of Ernest’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
He will be remembered as a man of strength, honesty and conviction. His family will never go a day without thinking of him and the extraordinary example he set for our lives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (866-232-8484), 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Fl., New York, NY, 10001.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ernest Hailey may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
