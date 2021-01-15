EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Ernest Frederick Lloyd, 81, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born April 17, 1939, in Owensboro to the late James Frederick and Mary Edwina Loyd. Ernest worked as a bartender at Gabe’s Restaurant and then at Red Lobster in Evansville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Patrick Ray Loyd, Mary Pullin, Joseph William Loyd, James Robert Loyd, Spalding Eugene Loyd, Hattie Louise Loyd Simmons, Pauline Loyd, Geraldine Loyd and Hattie Katherine Loyd.
He is survived by his sisters, Fay Loyd Case and Ann Evelyn Loyd.
Services will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
