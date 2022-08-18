Ernest “Truett” Coons Sr., 87, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born January 15, 1935, in Yelvington to the late John W. and Anna Lewis Coons, Ernest was a lifetime member of Yelvington Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He served in the Army National Guard for 22 years before retiring and was a member of the Boilermakers Local 40 for 66 years. Ernest was a third-degree Mason and a member of Masonic Lodge #729. He loved fishing and running a bulldozer and helped care for the Yelvington Cemetery for 25 years.
Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Potts Coons; grandson, Steven Coons; brothers, William Coons and Donald Coons; sister, Marie Bell; and daughter-in-law, Carol Coons.
He is survived by his sons, Ernest (Cathy) Coons, Jr., Randy (Vicky) Coons, Scott (Theresa) Coons, and John Coons and his companion, Robin; beloved daughter, Janice Coons; grandchildren, Mike, Kim, Ernie III, Amy, Melissa, Randall Jr., Aaron, Matt, and Josh; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. from the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Yelvington Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
