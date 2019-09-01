Ernestine Burdette Jollay, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Owensboro Center. Ernestine was born April 10, 1927, in Owensboro to the late Tilford G. Burdette and Annie Hutchason Burdette. She was a member of the Catholic faith. She was an accomplished seamstress whose talents were in great demand. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, canning, gardening and watching baseball games. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Jollay; a brother, Grover Lee Burdette; and a sister, Louise Burdette Lott.
She is survived by her nieces, Ann Burdette (Tom) Castlen, Linda Burdette (Steve) McDonald, Barbara Burdette (Tony) Wade and Mary Burdette (Danny) Bartlett; a nephew, Jimmy (Shirley) Lott; and Susan Whitaker, a dear friend whom she loved as a daughter.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be said at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Father Pat Bittel. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Right to Life of Owensboro, 1115 Tamarack Road Suite 200, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Right to Life of Owensboro, 1115 Tamarack Road Suite 200, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
