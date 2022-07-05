BEAVER DAM — On July 2, 2022, Ernestine (Bartlett, Trogden) Evans joined her late husband, parents, and brothers and sisters in celebration of a life well-lived. She left this world on her own terms, as she did everything; the result of living her life to the absolute fullest. She valued her health and took the necessary precautions to ensure she never had COVID-19.
Known to those closest to her as mom, Grandmom, or ‘Teen, Ernestine was born June 22, 1929, in Buford. In the 93 years between 1929 and 2022, Ernestine gathered the knowledge and experience to guide five children, one step-daughter, 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild to successful lives of their own.
She attended Sarvis Hill Grade School where she met many of the friends that would accompany her throughout her life. Ernestine was a master gardener who cultivated a love of growing things, and eating cherry tomatoes, in the lives of many of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed embroidery and sewing, creating many lasting masterpieces to be enjoyed by her loved ones. Ernestine was an excellent cook, and she showed love for her family and friends through the many special recipes she was known for. She went on to self-publish a cookbook to ensure her favorites are passed down, just the way she intended, to those she instilled a love of cooking and eating.
Ernestine was a member of the Ohio County Hospital Auxiliary. She served as president for several years and enjoyed serving her community. Her Domino Girls, and the time she spent with them, were among her greatest joys.
A life-long member of Barnett’s Creek Baptist Church, Ernestine made her way to Heaven with the faith and peace of a woman strong in her relationships with Jesus. She looked forward to a reunion outshining any of the magnificent celebrations she planned and valued on Earth.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mabel (Davis) Bartlett; her husband, L.T. Trogden; her second husband, Freeman Evans; as well as her brothers and sisters and many friends.
She is survived by one brother, Roy (Maryann) Bartlett; her five children, Rondall Wayne Trogden, Shelia Trogden, Glenda (Darrel) Huff, Lisa “Becky” (Mike) Grant, Jill (Wayne) Evans; step-daughter, Pat (Rusty) Albin; grandchildren, Misty (Jimmy) Westerfield, Stacey (Bobbie) Small, Amie (Ron) Falloway, Nikki (Mike) Craig, Kelly Martin, Amanda (Jeremy) Shultz, Alyssa Huff, Kendra Rudge, Tabitha (Michael) Geary, Tyler (Hailey) Trogden, Ashley (Lance) Evans-Smith, Miranda (Tyler) Gilreath, Rains Evans, Ryan (TeAra) Albin, and Amber (Jonathan) McCree; her great-grandchildren, Haley Jewell, Bobbie Jo, Garrett and Westen Small, Shelbie (J.D.) Nolte, Cole and Baylie Falloway, Jasmine, Ivy, Rose, and Jesse Wayne Craig, Haleigh, Sarah and Emilee Martin, Owen and Able Shultz, Landyn Rudge, Emileigh and Kyleigh Lindsey, Ethan and Grayson Geary, Kinzley Kelly, Warren Trogden, Michael, Case, Jesse and McKinley June Smith, Jackson, Madison Justine and Carson Gilreath, Joshua Orihuela, Bryce, Aleeyah, Lily, Karlee and Kylee Albin, Sawyer and Rowan McCree; and great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Jewell.
Ernestine enjoyed the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and relatives at funerals.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Troy Richards and Bro. Jonathan McCree officiating. Burial will follow in Barnetts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Barnetts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
