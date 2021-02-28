CENTERTOWN — Ernie Dale Burden, 57, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ernie was born in Hartford to the late Ernest Burden and Fosteen Clements. He was a coal miner and loved being outside and tinkering on things in the garage with his grandson, Wyatt.
Ernie was preceded in death by a granddaughter, River Howard-Burden; and his mother-in-law, Sharon Rowe.
Survivors include his wife, Ronda Rowe Burden; two daughters, Jennifer (Joey) Beasley and Taylor Burden; a son, Nathanial Burden; four grandchildren, Aidan, Rylee and Cole Beasley and Benjamin Wyatt-Shultz Burden; two brothers, Norb (Nina) Burden and Troy (Robin) Burden; his father-in-law, Larry Rowe; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Tim Moxley officiating. Burial will be in Smallhouse Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to state regulations, we can seat only 50% of our capacity and masks must be worn.
Online condolences can be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
