Ernie Davis Jr., 80 of Philpot, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born January 6, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Ernie Davis Sr. and Martine Purcell Davis. Ernie co-owned Ernie Davis and Sons Mechanical, Inc. with his brother Jerry, which their father started in 1953. He also co-owned J.E.D. Rentals with his brother. Ernie proudly served on the Board of Independence Bank for over 25 years, and he previously served on the Salvation Army Board. Ernie was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and loved his family and spending time with them. He was passionate about helping others, and encouraging others in their careers, Nascar, fishing, and was an avid UK basketball fan.
He is survived by the love of his life for 61 years, Martha Loueva Vowels Davis; son, Paul (Vicki) Davis of Philpot; daughter, Gayle (Mark) Williams of Owensboro; son, Kenneth (Natalie) Davis of Denver, North Carolina; grandchildren, Tyler (Erin) Davis, Cameron (Emily) Davis, Chase (Summer) Davis, Dylon (Morgan McCubbins) Cecil, Annah Cecil, Carolynn Davis, Abigayle Davis, Harrison Davis, and Preston Love; great-grandchildren, Emery Davis, Wesley Lenox, Reed Davis, and one soon to arrive; brother, Jerry W. Davis, Sr. of Philpot; and several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Ernie will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with prayers at 7 p.m., and from 8 until 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Passionist Nuns Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378 or to the St. Joseph Peace Mission, P. O. Box 1048, Owensboro, KY 42302.
