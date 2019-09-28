UTICA -- Ernie M. Wallace, 90, of Utica, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. He was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Charles Hobart Wallace and Betty Taylor Wallace.
Mr. Wallace was very proud to have started his work history as a sawmill worker before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. After returning home, he attended Western Kentucky State Teachers College. While at college, he accepted a position as an emergency teacher in Horse Branch and taught at several other one-room schools. Mr. Wallace then became part of the first graduating class of the Kentucky State Police Academy and was assigned to Post 2 in Madisonville. However, having a wife and son on the way, he chose to begin his career with General Electric, where he retired after many years of service. After retirement, he served as a board member and treasurer of the Ohio County Water District for over 24 years. Mr. Wallace was a member of the Owensboro Masonic Lodge 130 F&AM and Rizpah Shrines of Madisonville.
Aside from his parents, Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by a son, Charles L. "Von" Wallace, and two siblings.
He leaves behind his wife of nearly 69 years, Mary Crumes Wallace of Hartford; a son, Vic (René) Wallace of Utica; a grandson, Ben (Caroline) Wallace; two great-granddaughters, Mary Ellen and Lily Kate; and two nieces, Nell Woosley Ferguson and Ann Woosley Justus.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Allen Shouse officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with Mr. Wallace's family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Mr. Ernie M. Wallace by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
