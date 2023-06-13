Ernie Mincy, 58, of Owensboro, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was an industrial cleaning technician for Hasgoe of Owensboro and a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Kimberly Mincy; son, Cory Mincy; daughters, Kami Mincy (Damon Davis) and Colleen Sallee; mother, Lou Mincy; brother, David Mincy; and sisters, Susie Wilson (Steve) and Karen Troutman.
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Ernie’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Ernie Mincy Memorial Fund, C/O Kimberly Mincy, 2312 Carter Road Apt. 2, Owensboro, KY 42301.
