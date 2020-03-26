HARDINSBURG — Ernie Nix, 68, of McQuady, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a retired bus driver with the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
Survivors include sons Robbie Ball, Rick Martin and Kenny Martin; and daughters Jennifer Martin, Gail Boyken and Kim Ball.
Private graveside service will be at Locust Hill Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Ernie Nix Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
