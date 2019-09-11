HARDINSBURG -- Ernie Thompson, 50, of McDaniels, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Breckinridge Health. He was a self-employed mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Gina Thompson; son Will Thompson; daughter Samantha Thompson; parents Jake and Vi Thompson; brother Tom Thompson; and sister Sarah Kinder.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McDaniels Cemetery in McDaniels. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 8 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Ernie Thompson Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home.
Commented