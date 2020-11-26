Ervin Eugene Hillard, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Sept. 5, 1968, in Daviess County to the late Ervin and Elsie Bowlds Hillard, Eugene, known as Euba, graduated from Daviess County High School, Class of 1986, where he played football.
As an outgoing, never-met-a-stranger kind of guy, he had a multitude of friends and was loved by all. Eugene was selfless and giving and known for his great sense of humor. A devoted family man, he loved and spoiled his wife for 27 years and was crazy about his three sons. He loved coaching and watching them play sports and was their biggest, loudest and craziest fan, known to get thrown out of a game once or twice. Personally, Eugene loved to fish and watch NASCAR, UK, and his favorite pro team, the New Orleans Saints.
In addition to his parents, Eugene also was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Michael Hillard.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Kelly Wilkerson Hillard; three sons, Tyler, Logan and Evan; two sisters, Truby Velotta (Tommy) and Ann Worth (Phil); a brother, Billy Hillard (Peggy), all of Owensboro; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A service and visitation for Eugene Hillard will be private and limited to the number mandated by the governor at this time. Family and friends shall wear masks and social distance. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the children’s education, c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Eugene Hillard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
