Essie Cox, 85, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on March 17, 1934, in Butler County to the late O.D. and Lottie Cox. Essie worked for the James C. Ellis Race Horse Farm, the Farmers Elevators, Jimmy Mathis Car Lot, and he retired from Glenmore Distillery. He was a member of Garden Green Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, yard selling and building things. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Cox and sister Winnie Mae Cardwell.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Betty Cox; son Ronald Cox; two daughters, Teresa Barrows, and Cindy (Scott) Foster; eight grandchildren, Andy Cox, Sherri Rather, Samantha Williams, Eddie Barrows, Philicia Ammons, Nina Barrows, Cassie Jones, Mathew Foster, 25 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; brother Jimmie Cox; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and our wonderful neighbors, the Osborne family.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
