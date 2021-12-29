Esther Mae Bell Smith, 82, of Whitesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 7, 1939, to the late Bennie J and Lena M Bell. Esther was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir for 54 years. She worked the polls on election days for 47 years and enjoyed baking, canning and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She worked at Sears for 10 years and was a member of the Whitesville Homemakers group for 20 years. Esther was a loving wife, mother, sister, mamaw, great-mamaw, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Bell.
Esther is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby Smith; and her sons, Sam (Dina) Smith and Jon (Missy) Smith; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Edward (Shirley) Bell, Martha (Mervil) Wallace, Carrol (Cheryl) Bell and Danny (Chris) Bell.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Cates Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to First Baptist Church Building Fund.
