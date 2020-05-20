Esther “Marie” Mayes Harding, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Marie was born March 12, 1962, in Owensboro to the late Ada Eddie Mayes and Wanda Mae Kirby Mayes.
Marie proudly served as program director of the Paducah-McCracken County Retired & Senior Volunteer program for 13 years before returning to her hometown of Owensboro in 2002. From there, she worked for Audubon Area Senior Service Corporation as the volunteer recruiter. Marie was currently employed at United Way of the Ohio Valley and Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Marie was proud to serve, and serve she did. She was well-known for her charisma and zest for life, and countless businesses and supporters of United Way were inspired by Marie’s passion and kindness.
Marie was so proud to be a mom and grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family so much. She worked hard, seven days a week, in order to provide for and love them. Being a parent and grandparent was her greatest accomplishment. Marie was of the Baptist faith, and lived by the Golden Rule, treating all she came to know with love and respect.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Michael David Bartlett and Kenneth L. Bartlett; sister Linda Faye Bartlett: and a nephew Jason O’Bryan.
Marie is survived by her children, Joshua (Mandy) Mayes, Benjamin (Summer) Harding and Jennifer (Cody) Lanham; her grandchildren, Wyatt, Keagon, Karson, Kolton, Ellie and Emmett; and sisters Brea (Charlie) Miller, Pat “Sis” (David) O’Bryan and Mary (Don) Casey.
Services will be at noon Thursday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the United Way of the Ohio Valley; 403 Park Plaza Drive, Owensboro, KY 42301
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of friend and family member, Ms. Harding. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Esther Marie Mayes Harding and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented