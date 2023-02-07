Esther Midkiff Edge McCoy, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Esther was born Feb. 4, 1933, to the late Heber and Della Midkiff. She attended Fordsville High School and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1951. Esther married her childhood sweetheart, Ralph “Buss” Edge, Feb. 9, 1952, and lived on an Ohio county farm until moving to Lebanon, Virginia in 1966.
After the death of her husband in 1973, Esther pursued higher education at Southwest Virginia Community College. At 40 years of age, she was accepted into the nursing program at Paducah Community College and upon graduation worked for 16 years at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital in the Coronary Care Unit. On Oct. 15, 1987, Esther married Kenneth McCoy of Owensboro. She retired from nursing in 1995 to spend time with her grandchildren. After they reached school age, she re-entered the workforce at Great Harvest Bread Co.
Esther was a member of the Owensboro Church of Christ. She was an excellent seamstress and participated in the Dorcas Group at her church, making hand-made clothes for underserved children. Esther generously supported the local arts community and was an active volunteer at both the RiverPark Center and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro. She never missed an opportunity to see one of her grandchildren’s performances.
In addition to her parents and both husbands, Esther was preceded in death by her brothers, Valva Midkiff, Noble Midkiff, Lincoln Midkiff, and James Greer.
She is survived by her children, John (Marianne) Edge and Teresa (Steve) Wills, both of Owensboro; grandchildren, Matthew Wills of Astoria, New York and Emily Wills of Whangarei, New Zealand; sister, Markley Freer; brother-in-law, Dale Edge; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Friendship Church of Christ, 9788 Sunnydale Road, Fordsville. Burial will be in the Friendship Community Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
In memory of Esther, donations can be made to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, RiverPark Center, Friendship Community Cemetery, or Owensboro Church of Christ.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Esther McCoy may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented