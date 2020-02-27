BRANDON, Miss. — Estil B. “Shorty” Baughn, 83, of Brandon, Mississippi, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home in Brandon. Estil B. Baughn was born March 5, 1936, on Baughn Hill on the border of McLean and Daviess County to the late Tommy E. Baughn and Mary Coin Baughn, was married to the former Betty Darlene Riffe, the mother of his children, on Oct. 6, 1956, and was known as “Shorty” to both his family and friends. Estil was also married to Marjorie Baughn from 2005 to 2012.
Estil was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed fishing, camping, exploring different places, reading and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Estil was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Baughn; a daughter, Carla Prokop; two sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Stevens of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Shelia Dees (Charles) of New Orleans; a son, Robert Baughn (Juana) of Brandon; seven grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Gail Wright of Beech Grove; a brother, Tony Baughn of Calhoun; and a host of well-loved nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Friends may visit with Estil’s family from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Estil at muster
Commented