BEAVER DAM — Estil Lee Dockery, 70, of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. Estil was a carpenter and member of Zion Harmony Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife of 49 years, Faye Dockery; three children, Dottie (Chad) Tichenor, Amanda (Chris) Embry, and James (Keisha) Dockery; and three siblings, Allene (Ellis) Lamar, Mary Bratcher, and Pete (LaDonna) Dockery.
Service: 1 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented