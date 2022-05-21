Ethan Robert Jones, 29, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 28, 1992, in Daviess County, to Bill and Kim Clark Jones. Ethan graduated from Apollo High School in 2011 and was a team leader at Academy Sports for 10 years. He enjoyed computers and playing games online, but most of all Ethan loved to spend time with his friends and family.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Bill and Kim Jones; a sister, Rachelle Brown (Greg); nieces, Madelynn and Molly Brown; paternal grandparents, Terry Jones and the late Fran Jones; maternal grandparents, Peggy Clark and the late Leon Clark; uncle, Ken Jones (Jane); uncle, Jerry Clark; aunt, Vicky Clark; aunt, Gwyn Payne (Bobby); uncle, Philip Clark; and his cousins, Callie Jones, Clint Morris, Mitch Morris, and Abbey Morris.
The funeral service for Ethan will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Jimmy Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ethan Jones may be left at www.glenncares.com.
