GREENVILLE — Ethel Ivon Sapp, 83, of Greenville, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Sapp was born November 18, 1938, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Sapp enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her faith and God were important to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Sapp; parents, Roy and Nellie Stinson; daughter, Dorothy Lynn Sapp; brothers, Donald Stinson and Glendal Stinson; and sister, Wanda Jones.
She is survived by her children, Rita (Jack) Hanson of Woodstock, Illinois, Charlotte Palumbo of Chicago, Illinois, Tammy (Robert) Schreiner of Garden Prairie, Illinois, Terrance (Lucy) Sapp of Schamburg, Illinois, Sheila (Bryan) Randolph of Greenville, and Jimmy (Tina) Sapp of Beechmont; brother, James Stinson of Cape Coral, Florida; sister, Martha Heltsley of Penrod; grandchildren, Ian, Justin, Kaylee, James, Joseph, Jessica, Karen, Christopher, Angela, Casey, Desirea’, Darralyn, Colton, and Logan; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, October 14, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Barry Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Western Kentucky Hospice, Cherri Care Medical Equipment, and Paul Moore for their compassion and care.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
