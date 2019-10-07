Ethel S. Schrecker, 87, of Philpot, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 27, 1932, in Knottsville to the late Leslie and Margaret Payne Sanders. Ethel was a homemaker, a member of St. Williams Catholic Church, but had been attending Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was an animal lover, loved gardening and working outside in the yard. She also enjoyed watching various sports and listening to the old country music.
Ethel also was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Schrecker on Jan. 15, 2017; a daughter, Carolyn Sue Schrecker on Dec. 7, 1954; and eight brothers and one sister.
Surviving are three daughters, Angela Schrecker and Pam Payne and husband Chris of Philpot, and Janet Foster and husband Gary of Owensboro; two sons, Patrick Schrecker of Philpot and Joe Schrecker and wife Rebecca of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Cassie Gregg, Devin Foster, Lucas Payne, Andrea Schrecker, and Andrew Schrecker; and one great-grandchild, Hayden Gregg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass for Mrs. Schrecker will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
