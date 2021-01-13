Eugene “Bud” Mayfield, 89, of Whitesville, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Wellington Parc of Owensboro. He was born in Daviess County on Aug. 16, 1931, to the late Rose Lee and R. G. Mayfield. Eugene was a loving husband and father and provided for his family by working as a carpenter and a farmer. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Nora, in 2008; a son, Kenny, in 1966; a daughter, Jeannie, in 1968; a grandson, Kody Harmon; and four brothers, Billy, Charles, J. C. and Anthony.
Survivors include four daughters, Ruth (Ed) Clark and Linda (Wilson) Nash, of Whitesville, Pat (Patrick) Clark of Santa Claus, Indiana, and Vicki Nash of Philpot; 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Ann West, Margaret Hamilton, Rosina Berger and Robina Blair; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be noon Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Prayers will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 10534 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
