CALHOUN — Eugene Cobb, 81, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Aaron Eugene Cobb was born October 10, 1938 in Rumsey, Kentucky to the late Willard Eugene and Margaret Elizabeth Taylor Cobb. Eugene retired as a construction superintendent, was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and a U.S. Marine veteran. He served as a Boy Scout Master for several years, was a member of the McLean County Historical Society and enjoyed both drag racing and car shows. In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Cobb.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Wright Cobb (Donna) of Boonville, Indiana; a daughter, Melana Beth Cobb of Rumsey; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roy Cobb (Alice) of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Baize officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Eugene’s family from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Eugene’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Eugene’s services will be streamed live on at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The Eugene Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County History and Genealogy Museum; P.O. Box 34; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
