Eugene Cotton, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 23, 1943, in Louisville to the late Wilburt Cotton and Elizabeth Rankins-Cotton. Eugene was a retired coal miner of more than 24 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Ethel Pierce Cotton; son, Timothy Cotton; and siblings, Jimmy, William, Johnny, and Clarence Cotton, and Barbara Simpson, Beatrice Childers, Darlene Severs, and Kathleen Gosnell.
He is survived by his children, Lena Cotton-Mitchell, Lanetta Lytle, and Michael Eugene Cotton; daughter-in-law, Billie Cotton; grandchildren, Brody (Katelyn) Mitchell, Kara Mitchell, Kerri (Logan) Secrest, Natalie (Chris) Jackson, Aaron (Hanna) Parks, and Chad Cotton; great-grandchildren, Aydan Farris, Emerson Farris, Lennox Jackson, Vera Parks, Kobe Cotton, and Lydia Mitchell; and siblings, Mary Cotton Simpson and
Charlie Cotton.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Paul Ralph officiating. Burial will follow at Clear Run Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Clear Run Cemetery Fund, c/o Gerald Watts, 1524 North Broad St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
