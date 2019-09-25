Eugene Evans Jr., 76, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on Oct. 8, 1942, in Fayette County to the late Eugene and Eudell Evans. Gene graduated from the University of Kentucky with an electrical engineering degree and served as an associate professor in the Math Department at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for 20 years. Gene was an avid coin and stamp collector and very passionate about genealogy. He was a Chicago Cubs and UK basketball fan and loved cruising around in his 1989 Chrysler Lebaron convertible. He was in the Army Reserves from 1966-1972, was very patriotic, and loved serving and honoring all veterans. Most of all, Gene loved God and his family. He was always making people laugh and giving gifts that made everyone smile.
Survivors include his children, Greg (Lori) Evans, of Evansville, Indiana, and Tricia (Robert) Sirls, of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Bill (Debbie) Evans, of Owensboro, and George (Judy) Evans, of Parkersburg, West Viriginia; sister Susan (Mike) Edmondson, of Owensboro; two uncles, Thurman (Glenda) Evans and Charles (Joyce) Evans; one aunt, Nancy Kennedy, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Academic Scholarship Fund for WKCTC students at PJC Foundation, P.O. Box 7380, Paducah, KY 42002 or online at westkentucky.kctcs.edu/.
