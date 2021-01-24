HAWESVILLE — Eugene Franklin Hayden, 84, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home. He was born in Hancock County on April 1, 1936, to the late Eugene and Katherine Long Hayden.
Franklin was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church and retired from NSA. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Franklin loved the Lord and treasured his time at church. Franklin was involved in prison ministry and taught Sunday school. He loved spending time with family, hunting, working on his farm, fishing, gardening and playing pinochle every morning at the wrinkle center.
In addition to his parents, Franklin also was preceded in death by a sister, Wayne Brown and her husband Donnie.
Survivors include his sons, Todd (Loretta) Hayden, David Hayden and Jon (Starr) Hayden; grandchildren Austin (Cara) Hayden, Jaylon (Brittany) Hayden, Zack (Heather) Hayden, Kelsea Hayden (Brian Jarboe) and Micah, Dallas, Ryan and James Robert; great-grandchildren Annabelle, Benjamin and Katherine Hayden; niece Rene Kreisle; and nephew Greg Brown.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hilldale United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors. Franklin’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
In compliance with public health and safety measure, masks will have to be worn inside the funeral home and church, and social distancing must be practiced.
