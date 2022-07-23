Eugene “Gene” Joseph Krampe, 81½, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, surrounded by family. He was born December 3, 1940, in Owensboro to the late Leo B. and Rose Mary Wink Krampe.
He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High in 1959, was a 1963 graduate of Brescia College, and earned a Master’s Degree in Accounting at the University of Kentucky. Gene worked in the accounting field and was a homebuilder before starting Builder’s Discount Lumber in the mid-70s. He was also part of a family farming business for many years.
Gene was a member of St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church. He enjoyed U.K. sports, westerns, church picnics, and working Sudoku puzzles, but, above all, he loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, who called him “Papaw”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Edward, and sisters, Margaret Stewart, Helen Rose Smith, and Edna Fulkerson.
Those left to carry on his legacy include his wife of 40 years, Rebecca “Becky” Zoglmann Krampe; sons, Eugene “Turk” Krampe, II (Lacey), William “Bill” Krampe, Bryan Krampe (Leslie), Jonathan Krampe, and Justin Krampe (fiancé: Kayley); daughter, Karen Krampe; seven grandchildren; and best friend, brother-in-law, and employee of nearly 50 years, David Zoglmann.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Monday at the church.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Hospice of Western Kentucky, especially Kelly Zoglmann, for the loving and dedicated care provided to Gene.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented