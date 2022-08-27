On the evening of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a strong soldier in the person of Eugene “Gene” L. Wright was called home, for service well done, by our Lord and Savior. Gene was born November 18, 1942, in Manhattan, New York to the late Ferdinando Del Wright and Mary Jackson Wright. Gene was a graduate of Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina, and received his master’s degree from Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Gene was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and he served in Viet Nam. Gene traveled to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight in June of 2016. Gene was a Life Member, of AMVETS Post #119, VFW Post #696, and the American Legion Post #9. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Lodge #20 and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Gene came to Owensboro in 1982 as a human resource manager for North American Phillips, formerly Westinghouse. He went on to be human resource manager for T.J. Maxx in Evansville, Indiana, Green River Steel, Owensboro, and Dal-Tile of Lewisport, from where he retired. He substituted for both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Schools, where the students and staff loved him. He would meet former students working in restaurants, hospitals, and department stores, and they all have great memories of the life lessons he taught them.
Gene was an avid fisherman and U of L fan, and he loved to travel and sing, especially with the love of his life, Pam, his wife. He was a kind soul never saying a harsh word to anyone. Gene was loved by many and it was proven by the many friends he had. Gene served on the Mayor’s Committee for persons with disabilities, appointed by former Mayor Waymond Morris, and was serving on the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board, at the time of his death.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Robert Ann Green Wright.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Pamela L. Smith-Wright; sons, Steven Cherry (Sandra) Tacoma, Washington and Leonard D. Wright (Ta-Keshia) of Richmond, Virginia; daughter, Starlene L. Smith-Wright, of Louisville; four grandchildren that he loved dearly, Jessica and Cameron, Tacoma, Washington and Kennedy and Kaiden Wright of Richmond, Virginia; two grand dogs, Dakota and Ruxpin; sister, Cheryl Newby of Newark, New Jersey; two nieces, Monique Newby and Tiffany Newby Cline of Newark, New Jersey; and two very special cousins, Delores Green, Atlanta, Georgia and Shelia Lee, Little River, South Carolina.
Special thanks to OHRH Rehab and Transitional Care Teams, Home Dialysis Staff and Dr. Maru and Dr. Haria, and the very special nurses and staff of the Heartford House.
The funeral service for Gene will be noon Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Honor Gene’s life with memories and condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented