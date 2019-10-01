Eugene Miller "Gene" Nolen, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky and his loving family. Born in Lepanto, Arkansas on April 8, 1928, he was the son of the late John Sterling and Willie Evelyn Miller Nolen. Mr. Nolen retired from General Motors Corvette where he was a paint repair line supervisor for 40 years. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables. Mr. Nolen moved to Owensboro in 2008 with his wife, Elaine, from Clermont, Florida. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clermont and had attended First Presbyterian Church since moving to Owensboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers William, Robert, John and David Nolen.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Elaine McQueen Nolen; a son, Jerry (Mary Kay) Nolen of St. Louis, Missouri; daughters Helen (Vito) D'Angelo of Franklin and Evelyn (Keith) Sarber of St. Louis; stepchildren Robin (Dale) Poole of Owensboro and Raymond (Sandra) McQueen of Syracuse, New York; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sisters Gertrude (Bose) DuBois and Margaret Sebourn of New Madrid, Missouri, and Joyce Nettles of Shelby, Michigan.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Christine Coy-Fohr officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to First Presbyterian Church 1328 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to First United Methodist Church, 950 7th St., Clermont, FL 34711.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gene Nolen may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented