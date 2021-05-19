EVANSTON, Ind. — Eugene P. Stein of Evanston, Indiana, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Oakwood Health Campus. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict and worked at Alcoa’s Warrick Operations.
Survivors include his children, Lynn Jamerson, Lisa Fenech, Karen Smith and Dirk Stein.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions: St. John’s Lutheran Church.
