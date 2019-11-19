SOUTH CARROLLTON – Eula Mae Gregory, 94, of South Carrollton, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 8:43 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Gregory was born Dec. 13, 1924, in McLean County. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church in Central City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leo Gregory.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Edwin (Marie) Gregory, of Defuniak Spring, Florida; David L. (Sonja) Gregory, of Harrisburg, Illinois; and Richard Glenn (Debbie) Gregory, of South Carrollton; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister Nancy Shrewberry.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Mike Neal officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
