FORDSVILLE — Eula “Mae” McGrew, 93, of Fordsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. She was at the home of her daughter and son-in-law and was surrounded by family. She was born in Louisville on Aug. 23, 1928, to Isadore and Samantha Heaverin. She was retired from the Ohio County Board of Education, where she worked for 23 years. She was a dedicated member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church for 62 years. She loved her family, church, quilting and her flower gardens.
Mrs. McGrew was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, James N. McGrew Sr.; daughter Betty Lou Sapp; grandson Lee Todd Coppage; four brothers, George Dupin, Carl Dupin, Paul Heaverin and Isadore Heaverin Jr.; and two sisters, Agnes Krahwinkel and Naomi Jenkins.
Left to treasure Mae’s memories are a son, Jim McGrew (Linda) of Dundee; four daughters, Brenda Durbin of Owensboro, Polly Wayne (Farrell) and Jennie Maiden, all of Fordsville and Bobbie McGrew of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Olaton with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 8086 Cedar Grove Road, Olaton, KY 42361 and Hospice of Ohio County.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
